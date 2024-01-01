PE’s best and brightest of 2023: Story of the Year

2023 was, by anyone’s standards, a difficult year. Fundraising slumped from previous record highs, with capital raised in the first three quarters falling by $23 billion from the same period a year prior and $75 billion at its peak in Q1-Q3 2021, according to Private Equity International’s Q3 Fundraising Report 2023.

Identifying those who will lead the industry through these challenges and beyond is therefore more important than ever.

Each year, PEI’s 40 under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity list highlights the work and achievements of 40 young individuals from across the asset class. This catalogue of names includes stellar talent across five categories: investors, fundraisers, dealmakers, operators and lawyers.

As ever, selecting the final list required a great deal of thought. PEI’s editorial team was tasked with whittling down more than 200 nominations to assemble the class of 2023, considering individuals based on their leadership qualities, passion for innovation, drive and technical skill. The resulting list is a demonstration of the vast potential of younger professionals who are rising up the private equity ranks.

This year’s youngest winner was aged just 28 at the time of being selected: Matt Swain, global CEO of Triago, was recognised for building the placement firm’s primary directs group from scratch in the four years since joining from Eaton Partners.

Other winners in Swain’s category of fundraisers include Amanda Siciliano, vice-president of the private funds group at Evercore, who was described by peers as a “trusted voice and partner on both sides of the fundraising table”; and Jason Proctor, who founded Truffle Private Markets – since renamed Troviq Private Markets – in 2018 with the aim of enabling wealth managers, family offices and finance boutiques to access alternative assets.

The five winners in the investors category are from the International Finance Corporation, Hamilton Lane, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, MetLife Investment Management and Neuberger Berman, with roles ranging from principal to regional lead for Africa.

The list of lawyers and operators includes a number of disrupters, including the youngest full-equity partner working at law firm Stephenson Harwood and the global head of talent at TPG. One legal practitioner at Kirkland & Ellis was recognised by her peers for leading a team of 23 lawyers focused on ESG and impact matters and for advising major firms such as Blackstone, Carlyle and EQT on their ESG programmes.

The final category, dealmakers, includes professionals such as Evelyne Dioh, managing partner at WIC Capital, a West African investment fund that targets women-led small and growing businesses; and Robert Anderson, a partner at FTV Capital, who is credited with having deployed more than $300 million over the 18 months prior to the list’s publication.

The 2023 list is proof that career-defining achievements are still possible, and maybe even aided by, the most challenging of circumstances. With current market conditions expected to continue into 2024, there should be ample opportunities over the coming year for private equity’s young up-and-comers to test their mettle.