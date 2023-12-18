PE’s most influential women tackle the gender imbalance: Story of the Year

Women remain vastly underrepresented in private equity investment roles; PEI’s Women of Influence 2023 are leading by example to address the issue.

Private equity made gradual progress on improving its gender balance in 2023.

According to Level 20’s Diversity and Inclusion 2023 Report, women hold 11 percent of senior investment roles in UK private equity firms, including their European offices. This marks only a minor increase from 10 percent in 2021 and 6 percent in 2018. Level 20 found that 17 percent of firms have no women in their UK investment teams.

The issue extends beyond private equity firms and into the portfolio companies they manage. According to data from Boston Consulting Group, only 12 percent of public company boards globally have no female members; in private equity-backed companies, the figure jumps to 45 percent.

As Private Equity International noted in July, it was previously almost impossible to track this progress due to private equity’s traditional emphasis on privacy. Today, with the collection and reporting of data that is occurring under the ESG Data Convergence Initiative, it has become easier to gain an insight into the full extent of the issue.

With this in mind, recognising the achievements of the women making tracks in private equity has become all the more important.

Since it launched in 2021, PEI Group’s Women of Influence in Private Markets list has shone a spotlight on the work of nearly 200 women across alternatives. Nominations for the 2023 list were called from readers and industry executives alike across several PEI Group publications: PEI, Private Debt Investor, Infrastructure Investor, PERE and Venture Capital Journal. The judging panels were then tasked with whittling down the mammoth list to only 10 per category.

The private equity class of 2023 showcases the accomplishments of female professionals helping to shape the future of the asset class. This year’s list included the most senior female leader for Carlyle in Asia; the global co-head and chief investment officer of BlackRock’s Private Equity Partners unit; and a KKR partner described as “a true visionary” when it comes to emerging trends and opportunities.

One key talking point among this year’s cadre was how best to encourage more women into the industry. Boosting the number of women in private markets will, one real estate winner said, “create a flywheel of further innovation and growth, which further attracts the best talent”.

“Women are woefully underrepresented in private markets and more women in the proverbial room will mean better investment decisions and better ability for private markets to deliver sustainably profitable solutions to global challenges,” added Karima Ola, partner and head of African financial services at LeapFrog Investments. “There are major challenges ahead of us, whether it be climate change or financial inclusion, and ultimately you need cognitive diversity to solve these problems.”