Pictet’s PE co-head: Private wealth clients are doubling down on the asset class

Staying aligned with clients and seeking GPs who focus on real value creation keep private wealth investors hungry for PE.

Institutional investors are juggling with their private equity exposures as they navigate various dynamics including the denominator effect, with some making significant cuts in their allocations. A private wealth firm is seeing a different picture.

“Despite the recent market reassessment or change, we’re very happy to see that our clients’ interest hasn’t gone down,” Maurizio Arrigo, global co-head of private equity at Pictet Alternative Advisors tells Private Equity International. “They don’t suffer so much from the denominator effect, whereas some of the institutional investors do.”

Arrigo says client commitments in private equity were “the absolute highest” in 2022. Commitments in 2023, which may be slightly lower than last year, will still be higher than all other years before, he adds.

“I think people have realised that investing in the public market, it’s becoming more and more tricky. The world is becoming more and more volatile, unexpected events happen all the time,” he says. “I think progressively we’ve seen in the last five years a trend of private individuals saying ‘okay, I want to start building my private equity exposure’.”

One reason for Pictet’s wealth clients to remain bullish and active, he says, is awareness of the need for consistent commitments.

“The number one message we try to convey to our client is if you start investing in private equity, be prepared to do it consistently, year after year. It’s not like the public markets where you invest once and then you can watch what’s going on,” says Arrigo, who joined the Geneva-based asset manager in 2014. The firm has around $35.6 billion in alternatives AUM.

“The more consistent you are deploying the same amount of capital every year, the sooner you reach this self-financing mode where the distributions exceed the capital calls and your portfolio is self-financed,” he adds.

Aligning interests

Pictet’s experience in serving private wealth clients appears to have been an advantage. Continued education on private assets for clients over the years, including helping LPs understand alignment with managers, has kept them hungry for private equity exposure, according to Arrigo.

While the majority of GPs are now pivoting to creating more tailor-made offerings for investors, for instance through separately managed accounts, Pictet has a somewhat reversed timeline.

“We started a bit opposite to the industry, the industry started more with funds and then went into SMAs because clients were requesting that,” says Arrigo. “From 1989 until 2008, for almost 20 years, we only had SMAs – after 20 years of private equity investment experience, we felt that Pictet is comfortable enough to say we would like to propose private equity to all of our clients.”

The firm launched its own fund of funds platform, Monte Rosa, in 2008. For its sixth edition, Pictet has raised $1.6 billion as of April, according to PEI data. The strategy aims to offer a diversified exposure for clients, especially for those who are newer to private equity.

To have skin in the game, Pictet commits to its own fund of funds strategies. The firm is also paid by clients to select what it believes are the best funds, instead of being paid by fund managers to distribute products.

According to Arrigo, Pictet has about a 50-50 split between commingled vehicles and client SMAs. For clients’ private equity exposure, an internal secondaries process can be run if investors want to sell off their positions.

“If a client of ours, for whatever reason, would like to dispose of private equity positions, it depends, if the position is below a certain size, we have an internal matching system where we don’t set prices, it’s between clients themselves,” he says. For larger positions, Pictet will put clients in touch with secondaries buyers.

Pictet is not looking to participate in semi-liquid products for now. “For the moment, our positioning is to say that we all know that for these semi-liquid products the word liquid is overstated,” Arrigo says.