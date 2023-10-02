Pillars for growth: New frameworks for value creation

In the face of rising headwinds and competition, private equity firms are shoring up areas that could have an outsized impact on portfolio company growth

When private equity was still in its infancy, back in the late nineties and early 2000s, there was significant value to be derived simply by taking operating cost out. “Then private equity entered a second stage and a number of funds generated great returns through financial engineering on the back of a low interest rate environment, supported by steadily rising valuations,” says Hugh Lloyd Ellis, leader of PwC’s private equity business in the UK. “Now, of course, interest rates and therefore the cost of debt are far higher and private equity firms are having to focus on true, sustainable value creation.”

Louise Kingston, a director in the global portfolio operations team at Baird Capital, agrees: “This combination of economic uncertainty, high inflation and expensive finance creates an even greater requirement for value creation during a private equity firm’s ownership. Portfolio companies are having to increase their rate of profit growth if they are to keep pace with the rising cost of capital, and only triple-A quality businesses are successfully transacting. This means even more work for investors to drive growth and prepare companies for sale.”

At Ardian, Christopher Sand, a managing director on the buyout team, says the firm is partnering closely with the executive teams at portfolio companies to mitigate financial headwinds and continue to drive growth and improved cashflows through the current challenging economic environment. “The broader economic weakness across the US and Europe is causing many companies to rethink their day-to-day strategies, but with that comes an opportunity to double down on innovative solutions that optimise cash management and promote resiliency.”

In addition to macro-economic headwinds, the world is changing at breakneck speed, says Sarah O’Connell, a value-creation partner at PwC. “Digitalisation, decarbonisation, deglobalisation – these major themes are forcing private equity firms to intervene to ensure businesses stay relevant in a rapidly changing landscape. That is a key driver of value creation as well.”

Competitive edge

Despite relatively brutal fundraising conditions, the market remains extremely competitive, and value-creation levers have become essential for underwriting the returns that LPs have come to expect.

“Deal volumes for the first half of this year are down and deal values are down even further,” says O’Connell. “But the reality is that the same amount of capital is chasing those deals. Auctions are being hotly contested and valuations remain high, so private equity firms are having to seek out value-creation potential in order to be successful in those processes.”

Lewis Bantin, a partner at mid-market private equity firm ECI Partners, believes the growing importance of value creation has less to do with the economic environment and more to do with competition to generate returns. “We are in a world where, despite reverberations throughout the economy, an awful lot of equity capital has been raised while the flow of companies coming to market hasn’t increased at the same rate. That means pricing for quality assets remains high. The challenge then becomes how to underwrite a 3x return. What value-creation levers do you need to pull to get there?”

Stephen Moon, a managing director in Alvarez & Marsal’s private equity performance improvement team, says the identification of value-creation levers has become critical in due diligence in order to bridge the buy price: “We are seeing private equity firms establishing urgency around value-creation levers much earlier in the process with a view to implementing those levers immediately following completion.”

Indeed, as other historical drivers of returns, such as favourable financing conditions and rising valuation multiples, have faded away over the past 18 months, managers have relied almost exclusively on operational value creation to generate returns. From shaking up management teams, to strategic M&A, smart pricing, supply chain optimisation, digitalisation and value-accretive ESG, hands-on intervention has become critical.

Chris Mauss, a senior asset class manager at private markets firm Partners Group, points to the industry’s extensive history of boosting value. “Private equity has decades of experience and track record in identifying and rolling out operational value-creation initiatives. Initiatives are varied and can range from regional expansions, market consolidations and introduction of new products on the revenue side, to lean management, procurement and digitalisation on the cost side. The private equity industry is at a stage now where innovation in value creation is coming from the frameworks being introduced to efficiently use operational levers in a systematic fashion and from the talents and organisations that are built around them.”