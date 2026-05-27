PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Placement Agent Ranking 2025: Momentum returns for PE’s external rainmakers
PEI's latest tally of the most active participating placement agents shows a total of $82bn in new capital raised for GP clients last year.
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PEI's latest tally of the most active participating placement agents shows a total of $82bn in new capital raised for GP clients last year.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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