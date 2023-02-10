PME commits to Western European fund

The public pension has backed Innovation Industries' third private equity vehicle.

Name: Pensioenfonds van de Metalektro

HQ: The Hague, Netherlands

AUM: €67.69 billion

Allocation to private equity: 4.44%

Pensioenfonds van de Metalektro (PME) has committed €75 million to Innovation Industries’ latest equity fund, Innovation Industries III, according to a recent article.

The new fund from Innovation Industries intends to make investments in about 10-15 technology start-ups and scale-ups, with a focus on businesses that are seeking to market ideas generated at universities.

The fund will invest in TMT sector in Western Europe and seek venture capital returns. PME has previously committed €75 million to Innovation Industries II.

PME allocates 4.44 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, comprising €3.01 billion in capital. As illustrated, the pension’s recent private equity commitments have focused on Western Europe vehicles with venture capital and buyout returns.

