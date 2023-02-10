Name: Pensioenfonds Metaal en Techniek

HQ: The Hague, Netherlands

AUM: €93 billion

Allocation to private equity: 5.7%

Pensioenfonds Metaal en Techniek (PMT) has committed €75 million to Innovation Industries latest private equity vehicle, according to a recent article.

The fund, launched in 2022, will invest into TMT sector in Western Europe and seek venture capital returns. PMT has previously committed to the Innovation Industries series, investing €75 million to Fund II.

PMT’s private equity allocates a 5.7 percent portfolio. As of 2022, it is valued at almost €5.3 billion. As illustrated below, the pension’s recent private equity commitments have focused on Western Europe vehicles with venture capital and buyout returns.

