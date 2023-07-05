PODCAST: How automation is revolutionising regulatory compliance

Digital transformation is reshaping the private markets, making burdensome compliance tasks manageable and streamlining business processes, says Workiva investments industry principal Arthy Kumar.

Subscribe on Apple | Stitcher | Spotify | PodBean | Listen Notes | Google Podcasts | Pandora

This episode is sponsored by Workiva

Asset managers in the private markets are under intense pressure to deliver increasingly complex bespoke data sets to investors, all while balancing a heavier and heavier regulatory burden. In the latest episode of the Spotlight podcast by PEI Group, Workiva investments industry principal Arthy Kumar discusses the critical role of technology in supporting the asset management industry.

Kumar provides real-life examples of firms achieving significant efficiency gains through process automation, and says implementation doesn’t have to be a long, onerous process.