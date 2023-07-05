PODCAST: How automation is revolutionising regulatory compliance

Subscribe on Apple | Stitcher | Spotify | PodBean | Listen Notes | Google Podcasts | Pandora
This episode is sponsored by Workiva
Asset managers in the private markets are under intense pressure to deliver increasingly complex bespoke data sets to investors, all while balancing a heavier and heavier regulatory burden. In the latest episode of the Spotlight podcast by PEI Group, Workiva investments industry principal Arthy Kumar discusses the critical role of technology in supporting the asset management industry.
Kumar provides real-life examples of firms achieving significant efficiency gains through process automation, and says implementation doesn’t have to be a long, onerous process.