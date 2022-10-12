PODCAST: On the minds of millennials – prioritising mental health

Motive Partners’ Sam Tidswell-Norrish and Schroders Capital’s Tanja Lukas, both aged 35, look at how the PE industry is advancing the mental health conversation and discuss how they each manage their own personal wellbeing.



Over the past year, mental health has risen on the agenda of most PE firms, with many pouring billions into businesses focused on wellbeing, such as therapy platforms and meditation apps. According to a report by CB Insights, investors put $5.5 billion into mental health technology start-ups globally in 2021 – a 139 percent increase from 2020.

Why the sudden interest? And are firms themselves offering support to their employees? In this episode, we analyse these questions further, speaking to Sam Tidswell-Norrish, managing director at Motive Partners, and Tanja Lukas, investment director, private equity at Schroders Capital, who offer insight into their own personal experiences as well as the industry as a whole.