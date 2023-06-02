PODCAST: The world’s largest private equity fundraisers

PEI’s global editorial team comes together to discuss how a perennial heavyweight reclaimed the top spot after sliding last year, and other results from the 2023 PEI 300 fundraising ranking.



After falling last year to KKR, long-time PEI 300 leader Blackstone has returned to the top of the PEI 300 ranking.

It’s the sixth time in 10 years that the firm has secured first place. Blackstone raised a whopping $125.6 billion over the past five years – not quite as much as KKR’s winning $126.5 billion the year prior, but still 52 percent higher than its own total from a year ago.

2023 marks the first time that three firms’ fundraising efforts have crossed the $100 billion mark. What’s more, firms needed to have raised at least $2.08 billion over the past five years to make the list at all, up from $1.85 billion only a year prior.

All this might come as a surprise to those keeping an anxious eye on the fundraising environment. As the PEI 300 looks at GPs’ fundraising efforts over the past five years, the current lull hasn’t made a dent in the ranking just yet. Future iterations, of course, may well show the strain: with several firms on the list already struggling to hit their targets or wrap up fundraising on time, it’s likely that the ambience on the PEI 300 may be slightly different in the coming years.

In this episode of Spotlight, the Private Equity International editorial team sits down to discuss these results, including which firms rose or fell this year, which GPs we welcomed to the list for the first time and which regions saw the biggest increase in capital.

