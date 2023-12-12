PODCAST: Tracking LP perspectives on private equity

In this episode of Spotlight, we delve into the findings of PEI’s annual survey of the investor community to gauge how LP sentiment towards the asset class is evolving.



For more than a decade, Private Equity International has been tracking institutional investor attitudes toward the asset class through its annual LP Perspectives Study. The 2024 study, published in early December, unearthed some bright spots for the industry, including growing interest in GP stakes and GP-led secondaries funds, as well as co-investing opportunities and secondaries strategies more broadly.

However, the survey presents a mixed picture when it comes to performance expectations (just 23 percent think private equity will exceed benchmarks over the next 12 months) and appetite for the asset class (31 percent intend to commit more capital to private equity, compared with 28 percent in the 2023 study). Certain strategies and regions also look set to fare better than others over the year ahead. Appetite for North America and Western Europe remains robust, for example, while 85 percent of LP respondents with exposure to China say they have less interest in investing in the country over the next 12 months.

In this episode of Spotlight, members of PEI’s editorial and research team sit down to discuss some of the most salient and surprising findings from the 2024 study, including performance concerns, PE allocation levels and respondent views on private versus public markets investing.

