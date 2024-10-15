Return to search
Private equity goes back to school in education sector play
Following a post-pandemic dip, private equity’s appetite for the education sector is once again growing.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Following a post-pandemic dip, private equity’s appetite for the education sector is once again growing.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination