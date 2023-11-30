Share A- A+ 100%

It is about to become easier for individuals to invest in private equity – but GPs, take note: the floodgates withholding retail capital en masse aren’t opening just yet.

Last week, the UK’s financial regulator made long-term illiquid assets such as private equity investments more accessible for non-institutional investors. Long-Term Asset Funds – an open-ended vehicle launched by the UK government in 2021 and characterised by specific features such as periodic liquidity – will be opened to individual savers. LTAFs were previously only promoted to professional investors and institutional investors to help improve investment outcomes for savers and lead to higher incomes in retirement.

They’re also being advertised as a way to boost the UK economy via investment in infrastructure projects and early-stage businesses.

Importantly, from April next year, LTAFs will be accessible to non-professional investor individuals only through Innovative Finance Individual Savings Accounts – a specialised UK tax-free savings account that is considered a high-risk investment vehicle as it can hold debt instruments and peer-t0-peer loans.

Industry participants we’ve spoken to this week – mainly those managing private wealth capital – have on the whole reacted positively to last week’s development. Individual investors should be able to access long-term investments such as private equity to diversify their portfolios and benefit from higher returns, they say.

“Done sensibly, there is absolutely no reason why retail investors shouldn’t have access to the same opportunities [as institutional investors] with the right education and advice,” Doug Abbott, head of wealth UK client group at Schroders, tells Private Equity International. “These changes really help to open that access up.”

Despite being available for the past two years, LTAFs are yet to be widely adopted by private markets managers. PEI has not come across any statistics from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority on the number of LTAFs that have been registered (the body did not return a request for comment on the figure, either), and we are only aware of a handful of managers who have launched them.

One reason behind this appears to be a lack of clarity around the implementation, generally around product structuring issues. A managing director at a global investment firm tells us their firm wants to wait until there’s more clarity on industry infrastructure, that is, clients’ or platforms’ ability to execute, before it could consider offering its existing open-ended range through a feeder fund in the UK.

Tech infrastructure spend is also a barrier for increased participation, according to the head of wealth at a global private markets firm, who says they think mainstream UK wealth managers are unlikely to use LTAFs for this reason.

What’s essential is investor education: any investor considering investing in illiquid assets such as in LTAFs through their IFISA needs to fully understand what they are getting into.

Regulatory changes broadening access to private equity are typically welcome news for the industry. The path to implementation, however, appears less straightforward.

