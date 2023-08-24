Private Fund Leaders Survey: Headcount growth slows across the board

The survey, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, VC, real estate and infrastructure executives globally, found a smaller number of firms plan to increase headcount at the GP and portfolio company level.

Private fund managers are slowing the pace of recruitment amid a tougher fundraising and dealmaking environment, according to Private Equity International’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023.

The survey, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives over the summer, found that only 38 percent expect portfolio company headcount to increase over the coming 12 months, down 39 percentage points from last year’s results.

The same trend holds for headcount at the GP level over the next 12 months, with half of respondents expecting headcount to remain the same over the next year. Only 44 percent of GPs expect internal headcount to increase over the period, compared with 69 percent the prior year.

“This isn’t a surprise since fundraising has been notoriously difficult since early-mid-2022 onwards,” Charlie Hunt, director of UK at executive search firm Private Equity Recruitment, told PEI, noting that GP headcount typically increases when one of two things happen.

“One: a new fund is raised which is typically slightly or materially larger than the size of the previous vehicle – this often means more people are needed to deploy it, especially as the fundraising cycle has been shortening over the past decade or more,” he said. “Two: portfolio companies perform at, or beyond, expectations, and confidence in being able to raise a new larger fund means the GP staffs up its team in anticipation.”

In the 2022 survey, 73 percent of respondents stated that headcount in their portfolio companies, as an aggregate, had increased over the past year. That figure fell to 37 percent this year. At the GP level, fewer than half of respondents noted that headcount has increased over the past 12 months, compared with 62 percent last year.

“Over the past 12 months, it has taken longer to fundraise and in many cases the amount raised has been at the same size, or even smaller, than the one that precedes it,” Hunt added.

“Coupled with this, GP portfolio performance has been hit by economic headwinds, and GPs are either having to stabilise performance or wait longer for exits before being in a position to raise their next vehicle. We’ve also seen fewer first-time funds enter the market, and more importantly be raised, which has also affected the amount of hiring in the market.”

For most GPs, the three priority areas for increasing headcount are deal/investment teams, value creation and portfolio management, and fundraising and investor relations. Notably, the same three areas are also identified as those where it is currently most difficult to hire talent.

Almost one-third (31 percent) plan to expand their back-office teams in response to recent regulatory changes and the associated administrative requirements.