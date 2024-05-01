Proskauer: A change in the LP-GP balance of power

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Investors are taking a swing at establishing better terms and economics in a challenging fundraising environment, say Proskauer partners Ryan Carpenter and Aranpreet Randhawa.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination