PSERS shares long-term target allocations

Name: Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri (PSERS/PEERS)

HQ: Jefferson City, US

AUM: $54.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.06%

Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri (PSERS/PEERS) has increased its long-term target allocations for private risk assets from 35 percent to 40 percent, according to its recent board materials.

The public pension has a long-term target allocation of 21 percent for private equity, 11 percent for private real estate and 8 percent for private credit. The pension fund has reached an allocation of 18.06 percent, which amounts to around $9.8 billion of capital to private equity as of 1 January 2023.

PSERS/PEERS had around $2.2 billion in capital calls and $1.7 billion in distributions of private capital in the calendar year 2022. The pension fund’s recent commitments have been predominantly focused on the North American region.

