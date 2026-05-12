PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
PSG eyes first-half final close for latest Europe fund
Documents show the software investor is seeking €3.4bn for its third vehicle for the region.
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Documents show the software investor is seeking €3.4bn for its third vehicle for the region.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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