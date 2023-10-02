Q&A with PE-backed CFO Victoria Bell

Agility and a value-orientated mindset are among a suite of skills required of portfolio company chief financial officers, says Bell.

What are the challenges involved in working as a CFO in a PE-backed company?

There are many challenges, often mirroring the role’s inherent appeal. The amalgamation of volume, pace and agility forms the crux of these challenges. Despite a three- to seven-year investment horizon, the initial 12-18 months demand significant actions, initiatives and adjustments, which are sometimes accompanied by required cultural shifts and executive reshuffling. Post this initial period, this urgency persists, given that subsequent investments or changes must yield rapid returns as the exit horizon looms.

What key skills do CFOs at portfolio companies need?

In my experience, essential skills for PE-backed CFOs span a dynamic spectrum, from strategic finesse to hands-on engagement. You need to be agile and adaptable. There will not be layers of people to do the work or time for long decision cycles.

Effective leadership throughout the organisation is also paramount, shaping attitudes and behaviours, and ensuring a focus on value creation. This means communication and leadership skills are a high priority.

Navigating the swift tempo of PE demands ruthless prioritisation and an execution and value-orientated mindset. Driving focus, fostering responsibility, instilling accountability and ensuring value delivery while being clear on non-priorities are central tenets. Equally critical is team and relationship building. Assembling a capable, responsive team, making any required changes rapidly, and adeptly managing shareholder relationships are pivotal.

What do you wish PE firms better understood about the role of the CFO?

Misconceptions about the CFO role in PE firms often arise from underestimating its extensive scope. It can be easy for investment teams to assume they understand the CFO role due to their financial and analytical backgrounds. But responsibilities often reach far beyond financial oversight, encompassing some or all of M&A, IT, HR, legal and compliance, procurement, enterprise risk and more. The financial analysis that can be provided is a direct consequence of data management, systems and processes in the organisation, and changing this will likely require investment and time.

In addition, the CFO is a business partner for the CEO and as such often has an informal but important leadership role for the group as a whole.

What can PE firms do to support CFOs?

PE firms should underscore focused prioritisation, including with the CEO and the rest of the executive team if required. Ensure the CFO has the appropriate strength and depth underneath – don’t scrimp on the cost and quality of roles reporting to them.

A focus on financial and non-financial data, standardised KPIs and repeatable analysis should trump ad hoc and manual requests. Systems and processes should be invested in early in the cycle to deliver insightful information in a timely manner, improving decision making and value analysis.

Finally, funds need to be honest with CFOs about their style and approach – not all funds are the same – and of their view of the functions underneath the CFO. Funds need to recognise they may not be best placed to assess the current capabilities and therefore must give the CFO time to perform their own assessment, utilising their experiences and perspectives.

Victoria Bell has worked across multiple industries and geographies as a PE-backed CFO. She was most recently group CFO at Unilabs