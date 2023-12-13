Regulation complicates the PE playbook: Story of the Year

SEC rulings significantly expanded the regulatory compliance requirements for private fund advisers in 2023 and are expected to have an impact on reporting and fundraising.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a final set of rules and amendments in August for private fund advisers, with the aim of protecting investors by increasing transparency, competition and efficiency in the market.

The SEC published the initial proposed rules in February 2022 and received more than 300 public comments from various industry participants and stakeholders over two rounds of comment submission periods.

The Private Fund Advisers rules include: prohibiting advisers from granting preferential redemption or information rights about portfolio holdings that would have a material negative effect on other investors in the private fund or a similar pool of assets; restricting advisers from engaging in certain activities, including charging or allocating certain fees and expenses to private funds; and requiring SEC-registered advisers to provide investors with quarterly updates about private fund adviser compensation, fund fees and expenses and performance.

The outcome: GPs are reviewing their current policies and disclosure statements.

Substantial challenges to the rules themselves are also already underway. In response to the SEC’s approval of the final regulations, the Alternative Investment Management Association and the Managed Funds Association, along with other industry bodies, filed a lawsuit challenging their adoption, claiming the SEC overstepped its legal authority.

In their comments to the SEC, senior executives from Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System said a proposal to prohibit preferential treatment would have a “chilling effect” on LPs’ ability to secure side letters. They added that investors who are unable to make tailored arrangements with advisers could be forced to walk away from a fund, missing out on opportunities to deploy capital.

Marcus Frampton, CIO of Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, told Private Equity International in September that the SEC’s rules encroach on the pension’s freedom to work with its GP partners as it sees fit. Frampton also noted that Alaska wishes to have the “unfettered ability to negotiate information rights that work for us and to pursue side letter negotiations in the best interests of the Alaskans we manage money on behalf of”.

It’s important to note that under the final rules, ‘prohibitions’ have become ‘disclosure requirements’. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all prescriptive approach of prohibiting certain contract terms, the SEC rowed back from its initial proposed rules, saying ‘disclosures’ was a better way to protect investors.

“Based on the discussion at the SEC’s open meeting, the final rule has eliminated many of the most aggressive substantive regulations that would have impacted the private equity industry, and has become mostly a disclosure and reporting regulation with some exceptions,” Michael Wolitzer, head of the investment funds practice at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, told PEI.

“There are substantial requirements relating to side letters that will impact open-end funds most acutely, but will also impact the private equity industry as well, especially as it relates to portfolio company reporting to investors. Grandfathering of existing arrangements from compliance with the new rule will exist on substantive regulations to some degree,” Wolitzer added. “There is no question that these regulations will add to legal, compliance and finance/accounting costs to operate a private equity fund.”

Industry participants PEI spoke to over the course of 2023 noted that this could hinder new and smaller private equity managers from participating in the market, which could in turn facilitate more industry consolidation.