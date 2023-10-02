SAP: The path to tech-driven growth

This article is sponsored by SAP

When it comes to technology, what does the value-creation journey look like for operating partners?

The value-creation journey with the operating partners starts at the point of due diligence. During this stage, the SAP Midmarket Strategic Initiatives team has a value network for growth, which works in conjunction with advisory firms and the SAP M&A Ambassadors Program – a network of partners who provide a prompt response to M&A events. Together, they delve into understanding the technology infrastructure of the target company under consideration for acquisition.

In this collaborative effort, the primary objective is to determine the most appropriate course of action. This involves deciding whether it is more advantageous to introduce a new, well-established technology system or to enhance and refine the existing technology ecosystem. Both approaches may also involve the removal of redundant functionalities that are no longer essential.

We have seen operating partners take both approaches, using technical support and analysis to inform their decision. They will also look to the capabilities and expertise of the people already at the target company, and the extent to which they can help provide that technical support. There may not always be a chief technology officer or a chief information officer, so in those instances, those technical resources would need to come from the operating partners instead. In all cases, the effectiveness of the value network for operating partners comes down to leveraging and orchestrating all of the resources in line with the investment thesis.

How can firms engage the CIO, CTO and tech team to unlock tech-driven growth?

To facilitate growth within mid-market companies, we interlock with the private equity operating partner, leveraging the expertise of the advisory firms and M&A Ambassadors. The operating partner, in turn, leverages the expertise of CIOs and CTOs, and the transformative effects become evident, provided that the business is receptive to change.

When the strategy involves driving growth through technology, there is also a need to address the integration of both front-office and back-office functions, along with managing relationships with vendors and suppliers. This is where the value network for growth comes in, as it can provide insights, tools and solutions powered by SAP, to help streamline operations, optimise processes, and drive growth through technology.

Delivering technology-driven growth outside of the technology industry is about leveraging a platform that allows for the type of execution and reporting that a business needs. For example, we have an offering, GROW with SAP, which has embedded ESG solutions to track the impact of ESG initiatives throughout the business. Additionally, artificial intelligence is embedded to automate and increase productivity to positively impact margins.

For the technology industry, it is about interlocking with other technology vendors to connect applications with the clean core platform. Building all those apps on the same platform can allow for exponential technology-driven growth.

Ultimately, it all comes down to taking a holistic approach to working with cross-functional teams. The technology we provide at SAP does not require a firm to hire a CIO or a CTO; instead, the operating partners are able to provide that capability and drive growth by pulling everyone along on the value-creation journey. With GROW with SAP, we have worked through success models with hundreds of customers and created preconfigured processes. Businesses can now easily adapt those models to get the technology platform up and running, and to help further enhance their strategy.

Can you give examples of effective strategies for implementing technology-driven value-creation initiatives?

The SAP Midmarket Strategic Initiatives team is currently collaborating with an advisory firm to support a private equity firm that intends to acquire a division from a large chemical company. This scenario serves as an example of the available value-creation strategies in this domain.

In this case, the advisory firm has suggested that, from a technological standpoint, the asset doesn’t need to replicate the entire previous technology setup. Instead, it would be more advantageous to adopt a ‘fit-to-standard’ approach, aligning with SAP’s best practices, and implement it on a public cloud solution – GROW with SAP. This approach has the potential to yield significant time savings and empower the new business to establish the technology platform as a catalyst for growth.

Not every business process has to be inside your technology platform, but understanding how to keep the core clean and then being able to innovate and drive new routes to market with that technology platform in place is critical. It is no longer the total cost of ownership that people are concerned about when implementing technology-driven value-creation initiatives; instead, it is the total cost to innovate that matters today.

How can value networks support go-to-market strategies across industries?

Our value network is underpinned by the force multiplier approach. PE firms can obtain scale through their different vendors to support all their portfolio companies, and they can create shared services models for companies in similar industries. Our value network creates operational effectiveness through the expertise across industries and the ability to develop new routes to market through our business technology platform. This kind of approach reduces the need to hire more people in a constrained talent market and amplifies the effectiveness of the capabilities already available.

What skills do you expect to be most in demand among operating teams in the coming months?

The number one skill needed right now is the ability to make a decision and move forward – decisiveness is crucial. From a tech perspective, given the number of products available and the boost in productivity from AI at the moment, the critical factor is to ensure that your decision-making process revolves around a few key pillars: predictability, the ability to build your own breakthroughs, the speed of your expansion, and an ecosystem of resources to ensure you go live with confidence.

The other skill that operating teams need is an ability to create relationship capital with portfolio companies and external vendors to lead organisations through change. Continuous progression through the orchestration of resources is the key element to get the business moving forward and to deliver a function for that growth.

To fulfill this skill set, the SAP Midmarket Strategic Initiatives team has brought together a consortium of advisory firms through the SAP Technical Advisory Program, alongside SAP M&A Ambassadors, to interlock with PE firms, providing access to the people that can lead organisations through change. We have put relationship capital at the core of everything we do, as we know that people are the most critical resource for unlocking growth.

Nick Maglaris is vice-president of the Midmarket Strategic Initiatives team at SAP America