SBA Florida to commit $375m to private equity

The Tallahassee-based pension fund has approved new private equity commitments.

Institution: State Board of Administration of Florida

Headquarters: Tallahassee, US

AUM: $225.38 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.3%

The State Board of Administration of Florida will invest $375 million in private equity, says its Q4 managers’ report.

It intends to allocate $100 million for buyouts and $275 million for debt investments. Currently, its pension fund, valued at $225.38 billion, has 9.3 percent allocated to private equity, slightly under its 10 percent target.

The funds targeted for investment include Trive Capital Fund V, Chambers Energy Capital V, and Tintoretto Reinsurance Partners.

