Schroders: Why transparency is key in impact

Impact investing has been built on an ethos of collaboration, and only through sharing both successes and failures can the industry continue to learn, says Schroders Capital’s and BlueOrchard’s Maria Teresa Zappia.

What is the difference between sustainability and impact?

When we talk about sustainability, we are really talking about the processes and practices of a company. But when we talk about impact, we are talking about the products and services that the company provides and how these can contribute to solve environmental and societal challenges.

How do you assess and measure impact?

When we assess an investment, we take a triple lens approach: we consider the positive changes the underlying products and services could deliver; we think about financial performance; and about sustainability – namely the processes and practices involved. Impact exists at the intersection of these three investment lenses.

It is important that a focus on impact is embedded throughout the investment lifecycle, from origination, through structuring, portfolio management and even exit. To ensure this is the case, we have adopted an impact management framework that was developed by BlueOrchard, which is part of the Schroders Group and has been dedicated exclusively to impact investment in emerging markets for over 20 years.

Using that framework, which is effectively quantifiable in a scorecard assessment, we consider what percentage of revenues are impact aligned. A business may have multiple products and services that may deliver different levels of impact, so it is important to consider how material impact is to the overall organisation based on the current and future level of revenues associated to it. Typically, we look for impact revenues to exceed 50 percent, or for there to be plans to grow revenues linked to impact to that level. That is significant because we increasingly see interesting opportunities involving assets that are in the process of transitioning from an old business model to a new business model – climate transition being an obvious example.

We then look at the potential scale of the impact that those products and services can create, and how effectively they can solve challenges. We also consider the risks of the company failing to deliver on that potential impact. Next, we consider the contribution that we can bring as an investor. That will differ, of course, depending on whether you are talking about public or private markets, and whether you are talking about equity or debt. In addition to that bottom-up analysis, we also do regular top-down portfolio reviews, to ensure funds are delivering on their impact intent at portfolio level.

It is important to ensure the materiality of what you measure by only tracking KPIs that are relevant to the specific investment. That is helpful in engaging with management teams, who recognise that tracking these impact metrics supports financial performance as well.

What are some of the data challenges in private markets impact investing today?

Less is more when it comes to tracking data, and materiality is key. However, there is still a significant difference in the level of data available for benchmarking in private markets compared to listed assets. It is therefore important to ensure the top-down data you want from a fund strategy perspective is aligned with the bottom-up data the company collects.

Another challenge involves what we call impact attribution – discerning the contribution that each stakeholder makes. For example, are we claiming impact as an investor when that impact would have happened with or without our involvement due to an unrelated market trend? How can we determine that causality? This issue is more pertinent in some asset classes than others. When we act in a private debt capacity, there may be many lenders in the same company. How can you attribute impact to your loan rather than that of others? The situation is clearer when it comes to a direct private equity stake, where you hold a board seat and are actively engaged in market building and other strategic improvements.

Can impact and liquidity comfortably co-exist?

Up until around eight years ago, the concept of impact investing was almost entirely associated with illiquid investments. The belief was that to generate impact you needed a long-term view and, while there are of course ways to create liquidity in private funds, the underlying investments are illiquid by definition.

The arrival of green bonds and sustainability-linked bonds has changed this perception and we are seeing more and more issuers setting and reporting on impact and sustainability targets. This has expanded further into listed equity. It is therefore possible to combine liquidity and impact if your impact measurement system is rigorous. At Schroders and BlueOrchard, we use the same impact tools and governance structures across our private and listed assets. This is a way to ensure that listed assets have the same high bar when we track and measure impact.

What do you consider to be best practice when it comes to transparency and disclosure around impact measurement?

Impact is an industry that has been built on a foundation of collaboration – on the sharing of what does and doesn’t work. In some of our own impact reports we have been open about targets that have been missed and explained why this has happened. If anything, the importance of transparency is only increasing as the impact market becomes larger and the stakeholder group expands.

For us, transparency also means being willing to open your books. We don’t operate in a black box when it comes to impact measurement. We are very transparent about the processes we use and the interactions of those who carry out those processes and those who mark the homework. In fact, we have taken that a step further, adding an external audit of all our tools, processes and reporting.

It is only through this level of transparency that we can learn as a firm and as an industry. This is how we will drive improvement and ensure we are selecting those investments that drive true impact while avoiding those that do not. It is also important to acknowledge negative impact. There has been a lot of discussion about ESG ratings failing to correlate with sustainability practices. In short, transparency is just as important when things don’t go as expected as when they do.

Do you believe it is now inarguable that impact and financial performance offer a win-win?

We are currently working with a leading academic institution to map the correlation between impact and financial performance across the portfolio. So far, we can see that there is a correlation in public markets, though we are still facing a data challenge – a lack of benchmarking – with some more innovative private markets strategies. We believe it is important to ensure that impact is material in terms of overall revenues in order to be a key driver of financial performance and, of course, in order to ensure that true and meaningful impact is achieved. Impact alpha is key for us and for our investors.

Maria Teresa Zappia is head of sustainability and impact at Schroders Capital, global head of impact at Schroders, and deputy CEO, chief impact and blended finance officer at BlueOrchard Finance