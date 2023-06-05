The Columbia-based public pension fund has backed two private equity vehicles.

Institution: South Carolina Retirement System

Headquarters: Columbia, US

AUM: $38.16 billion

Allocation to private equity: 15%

South Carolina Retirement System has made commitments of up to $105 million to private equity vehicles according to its recent commission meeting documents.

SCRS committed up to $75 million to Industry Ventures Secondary X and up to $30 million to Falfurrias Growth Partners I.

Industry Ventures Secondary X is a venture capital secondary vehicle that focuses on North American transactions. The fund has a target of $1 billion, with its predecessor fund surpassing a $750 million target and holding a final close on $850 million.

The Falfurrias Growth Partners I is a diversified fund targeting growth equity in the North American region.

The $38.16 billion public pension has a current allocation of 15 percent to private equity, which is well over its target allocation of 9 percent.

