The Columbia-based public pension fund has backed three private equity funds.

Institution: South Carolina Retirement System

Headquarters: Columbia, US

AUM: $38.16 billion

Allocation to private equity: 13.6%

South Carolina Retirement System announced commitments that were made between 1 June to 13 September 2023 during its recent commission meeting.

The US pension fund made $175 million worth of commitments to private equity vehicles: $100 million to KPS Special Situations Fund VI, $25 million to KPS Special Situations Mid-Cap Fund II and $50 million to Varsity Healthcare Partners IV.

KPS Capital Partners fifth Special Situations fund held a final close on $6.12 billion, which was above its target of $5 billion. KPS Special Situations Fund VI is targeting $8 billion and will follow the same strategy as its predecessor by targeting diversified distressed and turnaround opportunities in North American regions. KPS Special Situations Mid-Cap Fund II will similarly be investing into distressed and turnaround opportunities in a diversified range of sectors in North American regions.

Varsity Healthcare partners IV is a $700 million buyout fund investing in healthcare in North America.

The $38.16 billion pension fund has a current allocation of 13.6 percent, which is above its current target of 9 percent.

