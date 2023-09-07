Share A- A+ 100%

It’s been a little over two weeks since the US Securities and Exchange Commission voted on the final Private Fund Advisers rule and one thing that stands out from our conversations is how the disclosure requirement on preferential treatment could change the way GPs raise funds.

Although the preferential treatment rule was adopted with significant changes from what was initially proposed (a bittersweet victory for side letter agreements, as we discussed previously), practitioners note that this will alter the way LPs and GPs do business.

“My concerns weren’t addressed inasmuch as the SEC evidently continues to seek to regulate private transactions that we enter into with our partners,” Marcus Frampton, CIO of Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, told PEI. Frampton added that the SEC’s rules encroach on their freedom to work with their GP partners as they see fit, noting that the investor wishes to have “unfettered ability to negotiate information rights that work for us and to pursue side letter negotiations in the best interests of the Alaskans we manage money on behalf of”.

Under the final rule, GPs have to disclose to all newly committing LPs the various different economic terms other LPs in the fund are subject to pre-closing, which will add a round of processes before LPs and GPs finalise terms. This will increase complexity in the closing process, according to Michael Wolitzer, head of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett’s investment funds practice.

“You have to document that with them, then you have to go back and disclose it to everybody else, and then you close,” Wolitzer says. “One of those could take a little bit of time, and it’s going to make the closing process a bit more cumbersome.”

GPs and their legal advisers will need to figure out the best way to disclose these terms on their own, as PEI understands the SEC’s rules package did not include this level of specificity around LP-level disclosures.

At the heart of this is information flow and where the lack of it could be harmful to investors. Wolitzer notes that GPs and their legal counsel now need to make judgment calls on special arrangements that could have a “material, negative effect” on other LPs. In other words, every time a GP grants any type of side letter, it needs to think about how that relates to either liquidity or reporting, and how it impacts other LPs.

Most of the disclosure on fundamental information – fee breaks, co-investment rights and carried interest, among others – is already market practice and is usually made known to LPs by managers. The main difference is that the PE industry was much smaller years ago; today, there could be hundreds of investors negotiating side letters within a given fund.

The imbalance in fundraising in 2023 is the worst it’s been since the global financial crisis, with $3 of demand for every $1 of supply in the market, according to data from Bain & Co. Smaller and emerging managers, who are already feeling squeezed by the tough fundraising environment and have fewer resources to address the operational complexity of the regulator’s requirements, will have an even harder time competing for capital – resulting in stifled innovation in the industry.

One saving grace could come in the form of repeal, as some industry bodies have resorted to taking the SEC to court. One thing’s for sure: extra compliance is going to be more costly, whether borne by investors or by GPs.