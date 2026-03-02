Return to search
Secondaries Awards 2025: Americas winners
Goldman Sachs Asset Management takes the gong for Secondaries Buyer of the Year in the Americas.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Goldman Sachs Asset Management takes the gong for Secondaries Buyer of the Year in the Americas.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination