There was an interesting exchange between two participants in this week’s US Securities and Exchange Commission vote that revealed the different thinking around a GP’s right to offer preferential treatment to investors.

In disclosing preferential terms to all investors, does this not render the benefit of such terms null, asked commissioner Hester Peirce. Not so, replied William Birdthistle, a director in the SEC’s division of investment management who worked on finalising the regulator’s most sweeping reforms to the private funds industry since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. In the same way that theme park goers at Disneyland have access to FastPass tickets or airline passengers can purchase priority boarding passes, disclosing preferred terms to all investors in a private markets fund simply levels the playing field without wiping out the ability of parties to remain competitive, he said.

Preferential terms – often encapsulated in side-letter agreements – can deliver benefits to LPs in a highly tailored manner. Often, they capture economic incentives that align with the size of an individual LP’s commitment to a fund or the timing of their entrance to the fund. They’ve also been subject of the more controversial rules in the US regulator’s original proposal, which initially suggested a blanket prohibition on preferential treatment.

Under Wednesday’s rules, the prohibitions have become “disclosure requirements”. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all prescriptive approach of prohibiting certain contract terms, the SEC rowed back, saying disclosure was a better way to protect investors. Acknowledgement, then, that investors in private markets can to a certain extent fend for themselves when it comes to terms, provided they’re aware of what other investors in the same fund are getting.

Importantly, the rules only apply to new agreements, meaning the industry will not have to rewrite all existing LPAs. Disclosure will also depend on the type of investor: prospective investors need to be informed of preferential terms prior to investment in the fund. Existing LPs, on the other hand, require an annual notice.

Many LPs had been up in arms, and rightfully so. CPP Investments’ senior managing director and global head of capital markets and factor investing Priti Singh, noted in her comment letter to the SEC that “fair treatment of all investors does not necessarily mean identical treatment of all investors”. The SEC’s efforts to treat all investors the same way may end up being unfair to some, she added. Senior executives from Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System had referred to the proposal to prohibit preferential treatment as having a “chilling effect” on LPs’ abilities to secure side letters, or that investors being unable to make tailored arrangements with advisers could be forced to walk away from a fund and miss out on opportunities to deploy capital.

As it stands, nearly all LPs – 97 percent – said in a survey last year by the Institutional Limited Partners Association that the starting point of LPA terms has shifted in favour of the GP over the last three years. Over three-quarters of LP respondents in both 2020 and 2022 said their organisations would not be able to invest in private equity without side letters.

Wednesday’s rules are therefore bittersweet: on the one hand the industry has avoided an outright ban on being able to competitively negotiate preferential terms on a one-to-one basis; on the other hand, managers will now have to disclose to all investors in a fund the kinds of agreements that were once highly secretive.