Share A- A+ 100%

Private equity’s efforts to access a broader swathe of investors will hinge in part on the industry’s ability to create products that better suit the needs of individual investors.

Several firms have already launched products that cater to those requiring a greater ability to withdraw their money than the traditional closed-end fund. These often involve partial exposure to cash or a cashflow-generating asset class such as credit or secondaries that enables them to offer regular subscriptions and redemptions, earning the moniker ‘semi-liquid products’ or ‘hybrid funds’.

Such funds can vary in their structure. According to a September report from fund administrator Citco, these funds loosely fall within one of two broad buckets: illiquid-asset hybrids, which are open-ended structures offering increasing investor liquidity in what is otherwise a largely illiquid portfolio; and liquid-asset hybrids, which are actively traded funds using a closed-ended structure in what is otherwise a largely liquid portfolio.

Asked what he thinks non-institutional investors should keep in mind when considering investing in such products, Adam Konopolsky, a senior vice-president at Pomona Investment Fund, told Private Equity International it is key to understand how different products approach valuations and the difference between a fund that values on a monthly basis and one that values on a quarterly basis. Semi-liquid structures offered on a monthly basis are not receiving information from underlying GPs every month as private equity funds only provide financial statements on a quarterly basis. As such, they are forced to come up with their own valuation methodology for these interim periods, Konopolsky said.

“It’s one thing when you’re just pricing the portfolio when reporting to investors, as is the case with a traditional private equity offering where investors aren’t coming in and out in every single quarter,” he added. “But with these products, the valuation every single quarter matters because people are buying and selling at that net asset value every single quarter, and it could have a material impact on their overall performance of their investment.”

These products are proliferating. Partners Group, a comparatively early mover in this space, is understood to manage more than $25 billion across several evergreen vehicles. More recently, blue-chip managers including Blackstone, KKR and EQT have been getting in on the action. On Wednesday, PEI reported that London-headquartered Hg was planning to launch a software-flavoured evergreen product by the end of this year.

This relevance is being reflected in Citco’s own client base. The ratio of private equity funds to private credit or hybrid funds being serviced by Citco has evolved from approximately 80:20 private equity versus private credit or hybrid vehicles in H1 2021 to a 60:40 split in H1 2023, the report noted.

Such is the pace of growth in this segment that keeping track of each product and their various idiosyncrasies can be challenging. The table below details some of the most notable players in the semi-liquid landscape. Information was gathered from a mix of public filings, firms’ websites and industry sources.

– Helen de Beer, Madeleine Farman, Katrina Lau, Adam Le and Carmela Mendoza contributed to this report.