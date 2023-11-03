SERS of Ohio commits $60m to private equity

Institution: School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.81 billion

Allocation to private equity: 13%

The School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio (SERS) recently announced its investment commitments in a board meeting. They allocated $60 million to private equity investments, with $50 million going to FS Equity IX and $10 million to FS Equity Partners VIII Near U Co-Investment.

SERS has a diversified investment strategy, with 79 percent allocated to buyouts, 11 percent to special situations and 5 percent each to venture capital and co-investments. Geographically, the majority of their portfolio (81 percent) is invested in North America, with 17 percent in Europe and 2 percent in emerging markets. Currently, SERS consists of 28 GPs overseeing 63 funds and participates in 10 co-investment opportunities.

In the fiscal year 2023, SERS made new commitments of $223 million across four diversified funds and three co-investment vehicles, and they added a new manager, KKR. In the following year, FY2024, SERS plans to further expand its co-investment vehicle.

SERS has a 13 percent allocation, equivalent to $2.31 billion, while their target allocation is 14 percent.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments