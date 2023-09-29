SERS Ohio backed Invesco

The US public pension has committed to a PE debt vehicle.

Institution: School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.41 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.9%

The School Employees Retirement System of Ohio (SERS Ohio) has announced a commitment of $50 million to the Invesco Credit Partners Fund III during an investment meeting.

The Invesco Credit Partners Fund III is a private equity debt fund managed by Invesco. This fund primarily focuses on making a variety of investments in North America.

In addition to its involvement in private equity, Invesco also oversees global investments in various areas, including direct real estate, real estate securities (both equity and debt), infrastructure securities and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

As illustrated below, SERS Ohio currently has an allocation of 12.9 percent of its investments in private equity, with a target allocation of 14 percent.

