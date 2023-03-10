SERS Ohio commits to latest buyout fund

SERS Ohio has committed to Kohlberg & Company's Kohlberg Investors X.

Name: School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio

Headquarters: Columbus, United States

AUM: $17.14 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.5%

The School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio (SERS Ohio) has approved a private equity commitment, according to materials from its latest board meeting.

Kohlberg Investors X, a mid-market buyout fund managed by Kohlberg & Company, received a $50 million commitment, while its sidecar co-investment vehicle received $25 million. The pension previously made a $50 million commitment to Kohlberg Investors IX.

As illustrated below, SERS Ohio’s recent private equity commitments are focused on North American vehicles that invest in various sectors and strategies.

