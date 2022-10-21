SERS Ohio confirms $550m in commitments

The US public pension has backed eight private equity funds.

Institution: School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.32 billion

Allocations to alternatives: 17.3%

School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio (SERS) has backed eight private equity funds, with $75 million to Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II, $50 million to Lightspeed Global Opportunity Fund II, $75 million to Bridgepoint Europe VII, $50 million to Green Equity Investors IX, $50 million to Jade Equity Investor II, $100 million to Francisco Partners VII, $50 million to Francisco Partners Agility III and $100 million to Silver Lake Partners VII, according to their recent board material.

SERS Ohio is the pension fund providing pension benefits and access to post-retirement health care coverage to Ohio’s active and retired non-teaching public school employees.

The US pension fund has allocated 12.3 percent to private equity, which comprises $2.1 billion in capital. It currently has a target allocation of 12 percent. Its recent fund commitments strategy has been predominantly focused on multi-regional buyout, debt, growth equity and venture capital vehicles.

