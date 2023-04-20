The US pension fund revealed commitments to three funds during its April board meeting.

Institution: San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: San Francisco, US

AUM: $33.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 30.2%

San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS) approved several new private equity fund commitments during its April 20 board meeting. These include $75 million to Parthenon Investors VII, $25 million to Eclipse Fund V and $15 million to Eclipse Early Growth Fund II.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.