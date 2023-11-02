Side Letter: Apollo’s comp tweak

Before diving into today’s news, we wanted to remind you that there are less than two days left to nominate a finance rising star to Private Funds CFO‘s New Faces of Finance 2024 list, which celebrates the up-and-coming generation of CFOs and COOs and aims to highlight how the private markets industry is embracing a younger, more diverse talent pool.

Apollo’s comp tweak

Apollo Global Management is making a significant change in the compensation of top executives it sees as the next generation of leadership.

“We have… decided to fundamentally change the compensation for four of our next generation of leaders,” chief executive Marc Rowan said in Apollo’s third-quarter earnings call yesterday. “These are not the only leaders who, in my view, are capable of the next generation, but they are four who are very visible within our organisation.”

The four executives are Matt Nord and David Sambur, co-heads of private equity; John Zito, deputy CIO of credit; and Grant Kvalheim, president of Athene, Apollo’s retirement services arm. “All four of them,” Rowan said, “have taken on increasing amounts of responsibility over the years. They now oversee not just their individual departments. They oversee massive pieces of our firm that are integrated.”

Apollo will compensate the four executives “substantially in stock”, Rowan said. This will involve taking the compensation of fee-related earnings, spread-related earnings and principal investing income that Nord, Sambur, Zito and Kvalheim “would have received” and “replace a very large portion of that with stock”.

The result will be to align the four executives with Rowan and co-presidents Scott Kleinman and James Zelter, who are paid primarily in stock. Our colleagues at Buyouts have more details here (registration required) and Private Equity International‘s Americas Correspondent Hannah Zhang has details on Rowan’s views on family office capital here.

Here be giants

Our colleagues at Venture Capital Journal have this week published their latest ranking of the largest capital raisers in venture capital. Methodology for the VCJ 50 was updated this year to exclude capital raised for growth equity, focusing instead on seed-, early- and multi-stage dealmakers. The move was intended to better reflect an asset class investing in companies at the very earliest stages, often before there is a commercially viable product – a highly risky endeavour that, when done successfully, can produce outsized returns.

Excluding growth capital from fundraising totals meant that several large, well-known firms including the likes of Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management that appeared on last year’s VCJ 50 don’t appear in this year’s edition.

The result: Andreessen Horowitz topped the list with a total of $17.7 billion raised for venture capital. Bessemer Venture Partners and General Catalyst Partners placed second and third in the ranking, raising $9.7 billion and $9.6 billion respectively. Find the full ranking and read more analysis on the biggest capital raisers by location here (registration required).

Essentials