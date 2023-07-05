Side Letter: BoE’s PE warning; New Mexico’s pacing hike; PE’s expected extensions

BoE careful

The Bank of England has issued a warning over the proliferation of private credit and more esoteric financing strategies within the private markets. In a Monday speech at UK Finance and published on the central bank’s website, executive director Nathanaël Benjamin said that “any adverse macroeconomic outturn” in the US could be felt across all asset classes and products in some way, particularly within private equity and private credit.

“We are mindful that as interest rates have risen and traditional leveraged financing markets have stuttered, a clear trend toward illiquid private equity financing and private credit has emerged,” he said. “Some firms are growing rapidly in this space, and with that has come a significant increase in complexity, as firms not only lend to portfolio companies, but also to fund investors, underlying funds, asset managers and everyone in between.”

Benjamin said the BoE sees a risk that firms underestimate their aggregate direct and indirect exposures to underlying counterparties and connected collateral. “[That is] not a good place to be should credit conditions begin to deteriorate, or should those counterparties be feeling the squeeze of the tighter monetary environment through tighter access to liquidity,” he said, noting that the bank intends to “closely monitor private asset financing”.

The bank’s warning feels particularly timely given PE’s burgeoning appreciation for facilities such as NAV financing, which this year are increasingly being relied upon as an alternate path to liquidity at a time when many LP coffers are bare. Private credit firms also are seeing this year as an opportunity to gain ground in sponsor lending, as traditional lenders retrench in some markets.

It seems Benjamin’s advice won’t be falling on deaf ears. Panellists at affiliate title Private Debt Investor‘s Seoul and Tokyo forum last week noted that private debt managers, for their part at least, were having difficult conversations with sponsors about the appropriate use of leverage, and becoming stricter on covenants. They did note, however, that there was still room to improve for deals on the larger end of the spectrum.

Extensions expected

PE’s difficult fundraising environment hasn’t materialised into a spate of extensions – at least, not yet. Speaking at Goodwin‘s Annual Funds Update event in London on Tuesday, private funds partner Ed Hall said that though “a lot” of GPs are reaching the end of their fundraising periods, many of these have accepted that they will close their funds on “a little bit less” than expected. Some are “cutting their losses and taking the view that they’re better off, perhaps, if they’re either spending slower, or using more co-investment, or finding ways to keep that smaller fund going”, Hall added.

That said, Hall anticipates a “wave of extensions” for those brave enough to remain in market. “One of the interesting things is there hasn’t been significant pushback from investors, so I think it is an area where, generally, investors are supportive.”

It’s worth remembering that a lack of fresh capital hasn’t forced many GPs to extend their existing investment periods, Hall said. Over the past five to 10 years, firms have secured longer investment periods for their funds without having to use them; many have also secured wider recycling rights in their fund terms. “I think that’s one interesting change compared with other challenging fundraising periods in the past.”

Essentials