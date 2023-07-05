Side Letter: BoE’s PE warning; New Mexico’s pacing hike; PE’s expected extensions

Just happened
BoE careful
The Bank of England has issued a warning over the proliferation of private credit and more esoteric financing strategies within the private markets. In a Monday speech at UK Finance and published on the central bank’s website, executive director Nathanaël Benjamin said that “any adverse macroeconomic outturn” in the US could be felt across all asset classes and products in some way, particularly within private equity and private credit.
“We are mindful that as interest rates have risen and traditional leveraged financing markets have stuttered, a clear trend toward illiquid private equity financing and private credit has emerged,” he said. “Some firms are growing rapidly in this space, and with that has come a significant increase in complexity, as firms not only lend to portfolio companies, but also to fund investors, underlying funds, asset managers and everyone in between.”
Benjamin said the BoE sees a risk that firms underestimate their aggregate direct and indirect exposures to underlying counterparties and connected collateral. “[That is] not a good place to be should credit conditions begin to deteriorate, or should those counterparties be feeling the squeeze of the tighter monetary environment through tighter access to liquidity,” he said, noting that the bank intends to “closely monitor private asset financing”.
The bank’s warning feels particularly timely given PE’s burgeoning appreciation for facilities such as NAV financing, which this year are increasingly being relied upon as an alternate path to liquidity at a time when many LP coffers are bare. Private credit firms also are seeing this year as an opportunity to gain ground in sponsor lending, as traditional lenders retrench in some markets.
It seems Benjamin’s advice won’t be falling on deaf ears. Panellists at affiliate title Private Debt Investor‘s Seoul and Tokyo forum last week noted that private debt managers, for their part at least, were having difficult conversations with sponsors about the appropriate use of leverage, and becoming stricter on covenants. They did note, however, that there was still room to improve for deals on the larger end of the spectrum.
Extensions expected
PE’s difficult fundraising environment hasn’t materialised into a spate of extensions – at least, not yet. Speaking at Goodwin‘s Annual Funds Update event in London on Tuesday, private funds partner Ed Hall said that though “a lot” of GPs are reaching the end of their fundraising periods, many of these have accepted that they will close their funds on “a little bit less” than expected. Some are “cutting their losses and taking the view that they’re better off, perhaps, if they’re either spending slower, or using more co-investment, or finding ways to keep that smaller fund going”, Hall added.
That said, Hall anticipates a “wave of extensions” for those brave enough to remain in market. “One of the interesting things is there hasn’t been significant pushback from investors, so I think it is an area where, generally, investors are supportive.”
It’s worth remembering that a lack of fresh capital hasn’t forced many GPs to extend their existing investment periods, Hall said. Over the past five to 10 years, firms have secured longer investment periods for their funds without having to use them; many have also secured wider recycling rights in their fund terms. “I think that’s one interesting change compared with other challenging fundraising periods in the past.”
Essentials
New Mexico’s new pacing
New Mexico State Investment Council plans to increase its PE commitment pacing over the next four years, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). The sovereign wealth fund was estimated to commit $1.18 billion into PE in the past fiscal year – a number that will increase to $1.3 billion in FY 2024, and $1.8 billion in FY 2027, according to its latest annual investment plan.
SIC’s annual PE commitments have ranged between $500 million and $700 million in prior years. The largest pool of money SIC manages is the $27.5 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund, which will have a 15 percent target PE allocation, up from its current 13 percent, while the target for the $7.6 billion Severance Tax Total Fund will increase to 10 percent from 5 percent.
PE appetites among US LPs are proving a nuanced affair at a time where many are grappling with overexposure to the asset class and a lack of distributions. Ohio’s School Employees’ Retirement System and Dallas’s Employee Retirement Fund, for their part, have made plans to up their allocations; meanwhile, Alaska’s Permanent Fund and Santa Barbara’s Employees’ Retirement System are slashing their PE targets.
Palatine’s premium
If there was any lingering doubt over the existence of PE’s ESG premium, look no further than Palatine Private Equity‘s latest exit. The UK mid-market firm has made a 6x return on its initial investment from the sale of sustainability advisory business Anthesis to Carlyle Group, our colleagues at PE Hub Europe report (registration required).
Manchester-based Palatine made a minority investment in the company in 2021 from its first impact fund and fourth buyout fund. Following the sale to Carlyle, Palatine will reinvest a minority stake from its second impact fund and from the same buyout fund. Carlyle’s investment came from its Europe Partners platform, and sources close to the deal told PE Hub Europe that the enterprise value was about £400 million ($508 million; €465 million).
Anthesis, which designs and implements ESG and net-zero programmes, will use Carlyle’s investment to expand internationally, grow its service offering and conduct M&A. Carlyle will also work with Anthesis on ESG topics, both within its portfolio and on a broader, worldwide scale, global head of impact Megan Starr said in a statement.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen De Beer, Madeleine Farman and Katrina Lau.