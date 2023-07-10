Side Letter: Hard-cap hassle; GPIF’s PE commitments; Astorg’s continuation implications

Harangued over hard-caps

This year’s frosty fundraising environment has emboldened LPs to make greater demands over the negotiating table. That’s according to a senior executive at an LP advisory firm, who told Side Letter that potential LPs in one ongoing fundraise were pushing the unnamed GP to make their initial target the fund’s hard-cap, instead.

“Some funds were raised in the last few years that had no-hard-caps whatsoever,” the executive said. “They want the GP to stay in their sweet spot, and there’s a fear that an exponential increase in fund size won’t yield the same returns as prior vintages.”

Though concerns over fund sizes are hardly new, what had changed was the tone of the conversation between LP and GP, the executive noted. “It used to be hard to push – GPs took hard positions. Now, they may need to [capitulate to LPs],” they said, noting that a decision on adjusting the fund in question’s target had not yet been made.

Setting a more conservative target may pay dividends given that GPs are facing the possibility of failing to reach their original figures. Compared with the lofty heights of previous years, a vehicle that can now reach its original target within a year of launching would be a decent outcome; anything else, as Private Equity International noted earlier this year, may be considered a failed fundraise.

Of course, GPs are unlikely to want to cede ground to investors, even if it could ultimately work in their favour. That said, LPs are finding their budgets stretched in 2023, and are having to make tough decisions about which funds will receive an allocation this year. With the pendulum of power therefore firmly swung towards the LPs, GPs may find themselves having to pick their battles carefully.

Astorg’s continuation implications

European buyout firm Astorg has become the latest PE firm to launch a secondaries offering, joining the likes of CVC Capital Partners, TPG and Audax Private Equity who have done so in recent years. The Paris-headquartered manager has hired Sebastiaan Van Den Berg from insurer Arch Capital Group to co-head its secondaries strategy alongside Astorg partner Michal Lange, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor report (registration required). The firm has also hired a director from StepStone Group to work on the strategy, which is understood to involve backing the continuation funds of other GPs in Astorg’s area of expertise.

There are a host of reasons why a buyout manager may want to add a secondaries offering these days. Chief among them is the increasing appearance of so-called continuation fund deals involving sole companies – single-asset GP-leds – which are benefiting from an environment where a GP may not want to or may not be able to sell an asset in a traditional secondary buyout due to lower than expected pricing. Buyout firms see assets being moved from one fund to another via a continuation fund process and aren’t able to get access to them, a secondaries market banker tells Side Letter. Some of these firms clearly think it’s worth setting up a secondaries unit to do so.

Direct to source

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund has made its first direct commitments to a private equity fund, according to the institution’s FY 2022 annual report. GPIF had made at least three such commitments as of 31 March, totalling $1.65 billion. These included $400 million to TA Associates’ TA XV, $750 million to Hellman & Friedman’s Capital Partners XI and $500 million to Blackstone’s Real Estate Partners X.

Since 2017, the world’s largest pension fund has invested in private markets via a “multi-manager strategy” comprising fund of funds and gatekeepers. Its PE holdings were valued at approximately $3.27 billion as of end-March. “From fiscal 2022, we have also started a management method of investing in LPs through in-house management,” the report said in Japanese. “GPIF’s own investment in LPs can simplify the management scheme, and it can be expected to have the effect of quickly ascertaining information on investees.”

Speaking at affiliate title Infrastructure Investor‘s Network Tokyo Summit in June, GPIF senior director and head of infrastructure Kikuko Emae said the pension was in due diligence over its first direct infrastructure equity fund commitments, following similar commitments to PE and unlisted real estate funds for the first time.

“We will not be able to engage with every fund manager, but especially for larger funds with a stable track record, we are comfortable with investing in their funds directly,” she said. “As we grow, we also need to think about how best to construct our portfolio. We are in continuous dialogue with fund managers and LPs to learn what co-investment programmes they can offer us. We believe it’s a natural trajectory for investors like ourselves, where we first worked with fund of funds managers on a discretionary basis to build a stable portfolio, then gradually work towards choosing what things we can manage ourselves.”

Essentials