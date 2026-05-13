PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: How to fly solo
In today's edition, Myths busted about the fundless sponsor market; LPs debate the merits of geographic diversification; Brookfield is expecting bumper inflows.
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In today's edition, Myths busted about the fundless sponsor market; LPs debate the merits of geographic diversification; Brookfield is expecting bumper inflows.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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