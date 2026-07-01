PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: PE’s biggest investors
In today's edition, Our latest Global Investor 150 ranking is out; Canada's BCI triples its PE exposure; Summer book recommendations from the Side Letter team.
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In today's edition, Our latest Global Investor 150 ranking is out; Canada's BCI triples its PE exposure; Summer book recommendations from the Side Letter team.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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