PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Placement AI-gents
An anecdote on how AI is already playing a greater role in investor relations; embattled software portfolios face a looming maturity wall; GPs face friction in the fund finance process.
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An anecdote on how AI is already playing a greater role in investor relations; embattled software portfolios face a looming maturity wall; GPs face friction in the fund finance process.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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