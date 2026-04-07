PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Structured sophistication
In today's edition, PE's liquidity crunch is driving an evolution in structured offerings; AI's defence drive could create headaches for tech investors; Tikehau targets Japan.
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In today's edition, PE's liquidity crunch is driving an evolution in structured offerings; AI's defence drive could create headaches for tech investors; Tikehau targets Japan.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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