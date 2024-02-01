Side Letter: Valuations under investigation

Australia’s valuation investigation

Private markets valuation practices have faced heightened scrutiny in recent years (so much so, in fact, that Private Equity International made this thorny issue the subject of our May 2023 Deep Dive). In one corner of the market, it’s coming to the fore again: this time, the Australian regulator is voicing a concern. In an interim policy and supervision priorities update on Wednesday, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said its priorities over the next six months included a “deep dive review” on asset valuation and liquidity management practices for a cross section of large and mid-size trustees with “material unlisted asset exposures”.

APRA’s objective, according to the update, is that the country’s superannuation giants ensure investment governance practices are “sound”, particularly in relation to asset valuation and liquidity management practices. Quite what form this investigation might take is unclear, as are the potential implications. A spokesperson contacted by our colleagues at Infrastructure Investor declined to comment beyond the update. Last week, Reuters noted that APRA had already requested information from multiple pension funds in late 2023 as part of the review, with PE, credit and commercial property among the assets being scrutinised.

APRA has mentioned previously that it would be conducting reviews on investment governance. In a 31 October speech, deputy chair Margaret Cole said the regulator recognised that an “inadequate” response by trustees to market disruptions and liquidity events could have a significant adverse impact on the financial system and member outcomes. Cole cited Australian graphic design company Canva as one of the reference points for its review. The tech giant, which is backed by venture capital, made headlines in 2022 after reportedly slashing its valuation by $20 billion.

“Our recent review of how trustees valued their investments in unlisted asset Canva also highlighted areas where improvement is needed – including interim revaluation triggers in valuation policies. APRA has used the findings of the Canva review to inform planned thematic reviews on unlisted assets and liquidity risks, and to further develop APRA’s approach to stress testing,” Cole said. Though Australian superfunds often tend to have PE exposure in the single digits, the scale of these institutions means that’s no small change; they are also enthusiastic supporters of unlisted assets such as infra. Any revisions these institutions make could well inform best practices elsewhere. Watch this space.

Inflexion’s intent

Inflexion Private Equity Partners will remain focused on the mid-market following its stake sale to Hunter Point Capital last year. The firm, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, set out with the intention “trying to take some of the volatility out of the returns profile that you typically find in mid-market firms,” founder Simon Turner tells Side Letter. Today, the firm has £8 billion ($10.1 billion; €9.4 billion) of AUM; a UK lower mid-market fund; a minority stakes fund; and its latest flagship: Inflexion Buyout Fund VI, which closed on £2.5 billion in 2022. To date, the firm has exited 61 businesses delivering an overall gross 3.4x invested capital, according to a spokesperson.

Inflexion made its first platform acquisition outside of the UK in 2018 with the acquisition of Dutch outsourced IT recruitment and training services provider Calco. “We’ve been quite careful about finding the right people, establishing our track record in local markets before we build out from there – just trying to avoid some of the mistakes that maybe other firms have made historically,” Turner says. “That might not make us the fastest grower, but I think it does mean that the building blocks are really well put together with new strategies.”

The rationale for the Hunter Point deal was twofold, Turner says. Inflexion felt it could benefit from the GP stakes outfit’s expertise in fundraising with different LPs, both by type and geography, and forethought on succession. Though the firm’s senior leadership is “not going anywhere”, the stake sale enabled partners coming through the ranks to become shareholders.

There will be some “gentle and sensible” organic growth in Inflexion’s geographic footprint led by sectors where it’s seeing new opportunities, and it’s unlikely the firm will launch many new strategies, says Turner. “We’ll stick in the mid-market [and] size those funds accordingly.”

Korean PE stats

South Korea’s somewhat opaque domestic PE market doesn’t seem to have escaped unscathed from last year’s challenging fundraising environment. Only 104 funds held a close in the first nine months of 2023, on track to finish below the 170 recorded across 2022, according to data released by the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea. These figures encompass a vast swathe of PE managers, from the relative behemoths known to investors globally, to the mass of much smaller, ‘mom-and-pop’ shops that have come under scrutiny from the regulator in recent years.

Similar to what was seen in global markets, deal value remained comparatively robust as capital flowed to a smaller number of larger funds. Firms raised 14.3 trillion won in the first three quarters of 2023, on track to at least match the 17.9 trillion won raised throughout 2022. There were 1,098 private funds seeking a total of 125.3 trillion won at the end of 2022 – figures that had risen to 1,127 and 138.8 trillion won, respectively, as of Q3.

The country’s government-related investment bodies are enthusiastic supporters of the domestic PE market, often having a dedicated bucket for home-grown managers, a fundraising executive told Side Letter last year. The National Pension Service of Korea, for example, has backed funds managed by Korea’s Crescendo Equity Partners, IMM Private Equity, SL Investment and STIC Investments, according to PEI data. Korean buyout firm Hahn & Co is also tapping domestic capital for the first time, PEI reported exclusively in December.

Essentials

Vistria’s ex-Bain gain

Deval Patrick, founder and former managing partner of Bain Capital Double Impact, has joined Vistria Group as a senior adviser, our colleagues at affiliate title New Private Markets report (registration required). The ex-Massachusetts governor will advise the $11 billion, Chicago-based impact firm on fundraising, deal sourcing and portfolio performance, per a statement.

Patrick first joined Bain in 2015 to launch its impact investing vertical. He left the firm in 2019 to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination and rejoined in 2021 following his unsuccessful bid. Double Impact Fund II closed on $728 million in 2020 and is fully invested. Vistria, meanwhile, has raised half of its $4 billion target for Vistria Fund V, PEI data shows.

Thriving home for Chris Lerner

Asia Heritage, the asset manager and strategic partner to global GP stakes firm Bonaccord Capital Partners, has been renamed as Thrive Alternatives Asset Management, Side Letter understands. In May, PEI noted that Chris Lerner, a former veteran of Eaton Partners, had rejoined his former colleagues and stepped in to run Thrive Alternatives, a private markets group that also owns GP advisory and fund placement affiliate, Thrive Alternatives Capital Advisory.

Asia Heritage (now TAAM) originally partnered with Bonaccord in June in a tie up that would see Lerner serve as an operating partner for Bonaccord in Singapore, leading the firm’s activities in Asia-Pacific. It comes as a growing number of GP stakes firms turn their attention to a region that has so far remained largely untapped by this fast-growing universe of funds.