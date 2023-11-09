SOKA-BAU under-allocated to private equity

The German pension fund has an appetite for private equity but is currently under allocated by €150m.

Name: SOKA-BAU

Headquarters: Wiesbaden, Germany

AUM: €15 billion

Current allocation to private equity: 6%

SOKA-BAU is under allocated to private equity by €150 million. The pension fund’s target allocation is 7 percent while having a current allocation of 6 percent and is targeting buyouts and secondaries strategies with a global focus, a spokesperson from the pension confirmed with Private Equity International.

Founded in 1949, SOKA-BAU is a pension fund based in Germany focusing on servicing the construction industry. The pension fund provides holiday and wage compensation as well as manages the pension of its members.

The German based pension fund has a bite-size range of €10 million to €50 million; the LP also trades on secondaries market and pursues co-investment opportunities.

