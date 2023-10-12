South Korea’s MMAA seeks domestic blind-pool fund managers

Military Mutual Aid Association hopes to commit 300bn Korean won to private equity, venture capital and secondaries funds in the country.

Institution: Military Mutual Aid Association

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

AUM: 9.88 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 76.6%

Military Mutual Aid Association has issued a request for proposal for domestic private equity, venture capital and secondaries fund managers.

The pension hopes to commit a total of 300 billion Korean won ($223 million; €210 million) to a maximum of 16 fund managers, with funds in four size categories: targeting more than 400 billion Korean won for large-scale PE managers; more than 200 billion Korean won for middle-scale PE managers; more than 80 billion Korean won for VC secondaries managers; and more than 40 billion Korean won for VC managers. Managers need at least five years’ experience in the private equity industry.

The submission date is 19 October and a decision will be put to the investment committee in December.

