South Korea’s SEMA seeks domestic blind-pool fund managers

SEMA hopes to commit 60bn Korean won to private equity and private debt funds in the country.

Institution: SEMA

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

AUM: 10.93 trillion Korean won ($8.30 billion, €7.60 billion)

Allocation to private equity: 28.49%

SEMA has issued a request for proposal for domestic private equity and private debt fund managers.

The pension hopes to commit a total of 60 billion Korean won ($45 million; €42 million) to a maximum of two fund managers, with a focus on senior debt strategy funds. Eligible managers need at least five years’ experience in the private equity industry and should manage a fund of at least 50 billion won in size.

The submission date is 26 February and a decision will be put to the investment committee in early April.

