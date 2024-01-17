StepStone: APAC’s ‘underappreciated’ markets will benefit from LP rebalancing

PEI caught up with StepStone CEO Scott Hart and partners Vincent Hsu and Adam Johnston to discuss the firm’s decision to open a Singapore office this week.

Some of Asia-Pacific’s ‘underappreciated’ markets could benefit from LPs reassessing their allocations to the region, according to senior executives at investment management giant StepStone.

The New York-headquartered firm this week launched a new Singapore office to be led by private equity partner Andy Tsai, a spokesperson told Private Equity International. The office, which represents StepStone’s 27th globally and sixth in Asia-Pacific, will initially be staffed by four executives, two of whom are secondaries focused and another who is real estate focused.

“Singapore was something that was in the works for a while,” said Vincent Hsu, a Beijing-based partner at StepStone. “We did have, I guess, a licence or an office in Hong Kong, but I think we cover Greater China pretty well out of the China office. And it’s kind of worked out in terms of timing – particularly as China has slowed down… We’ve increased our focus on ex-China investment opportunities.”

StepStone, which provides investment and advisory services to global LPs, was responsible for approximately $659 billion of total capital as of 30 September, of which $81 billion sits in Asia-Pacific, the spokesperson said. It has 12 partners in the region and 37 investment professionals across Perth, Sydney, Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing and Singapore.

The firm’s expansion into the latter market comes as some international investors rethink their allocations to the region. China, in particular, has seen a significant decline in private equity fund closes and dealmaking as a result of regulatory and geopolitical uncertainties.

“We’ve always been focused on building customised solutions for our clients, and… some of those clients, where perhaps China represented the majority of their Asia exposure in past years, have probably rebalanced,” said chief executive Scott Hart. “[They are] maybe looking at other regions, but still remain committed to the Asian market.”

Hsu added that there has been “a lot of excitement” about India in recent years, though questions remain about exit routes. Market participants believe the fundraising outlook may, however, be brighter in the region’s developed markets.

“Japan is having a great time, just given that it has been traditionally an underpenetrated market; there’s been very good DPI, but it has been sort of underappreciated,” Hsu said. “Those markets probably will benefit; we’ve always felt that there’s quite interesting opportunities, particularly in [small and mid-market] buyouts in Australia, Japan and Korea.”

Contrarian views

China’s slowdown has contributed to a major decline in regional fundraising totals. Funds targeting the region collected just $30 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, compared with $85.2 billion across 2022 and $126.6 billion the prior year, according to PEI data.

Some LPs have gone so far as to attempt to offload LP interests in Chinese private equity funds, said Adam Johnston, a secondaries-focused partner in New York.

“We have seen more Asia funds come to the market. I would say the unfortunate thing for sellers is that it’s not yet met the pricing expectations that they are looking to divest,” Johnston said. “And so the actual volume that we’ve seen transact has been fairly modest relative to what we think that the desired supply would be, but that is evolving kind of quarter by quarter. I think the desire is more so among Chinese funds specifically, and then to a lesser extent outside of that.”

The reduction in capital available for China and the region more broadly may present opportunities for those LPs with the conviction to lean into Asia-Pacific.

“When we look at some of our non-US clients, they may have an even less US-centric view of the world, and so they may be looking at this as an opportunity… Other LPs are pulling back to either get access to managers that would have been difficult to access, or access specific transactions,” said Hart.

These appetites may vary depending on the type and location of each institution.

“I would say that in the past, to be fair, Asia allocation has never been a significant part of the allocation plan,” Hsu noted. “For our clients… some have been as little as almost zero, and then I think the highest would be maybe like 15 percent or 20 percent. And that’s probably geographic bias, given that these tend to be the Australian clients, given their exposure there.”