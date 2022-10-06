The US pension fund committed $75m to their latest LBO fund.

Name: Texas County and District Retirement System

HQ: Austin, US

AUM: $41.7 billion

Allocation to PE: 27.6%

Texas County and District Retirement System confirmed a commitment of $75 million to HIG Capital’s fourth middle market LBO fund, HIG Middle Market LBO Fund IV, according to their recent investment materials.

The US pension fund had also invested in previous funds in this series, building on their existing relationship with the GP.

HIG Capital is a global private investment firm specialising in providing capital for small and medium sized companies, typically with enterprise values between $50 million and $500 million.

TCDRS’s recent private equity commitments are mainly focused on North American vehicles.

