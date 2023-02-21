TCDRS continues partnership with Summit Partners

The Texas pension fund made a commitment of €75 million.

Institution: Texas County & District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $40.38 billion

Texas County & District Retirement System has committed €75 million to Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund IV, according to a recent report on its investment activity.

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that invests in growth equity, fixed income, debt strategies and public equity opportunities in technology, healthcare and other growth sectors.

The Texas pension fund also committed to Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund II and III.

TCDRS’s recent commitments have predominantly focused on the North American region.

