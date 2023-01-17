The Texas pension fund commits $90mn across two Khosla venture funds.

Institution: Texas County & District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $40.38 billion

Texas County & District Retirement System has committed $90 million to Khosla Ventures, according to a recent report on its investment activity.

The pension fund committed $60 million to Khosla Ventures VIII and $30 million to Khosla Ventures Seed F. Founded in 2004, Khosla Ventures is a California-based venture capital firm that targets investments primarily in technology-related companies across the US.

The Texas pension fund also committed to Khosla Ventures III, IV, V, VI and VII.

TCDRS’s recent commitments have predominantly focused on the North American region.

