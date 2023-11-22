Share A- A+ 100%

Bite Investments, an investor management software provider and tech platform, has launched a new tool designed to connect alternatives firms directly with wealth management advisers and their underlying clients, Private Equity International has learned.

Bite Stream is a software feature enabling GPs to bypass intermediary platforms used by some wealth managers to access private markets funds, co-founder and chief executive William Rudebeck told PEI.

“A wealth manager off their balance sheet could invest like a normal investor through the [existing] end-to-end [offering],” Rudebeck noted.

“Really these wealth managers are made up of a number of advisers, relationship managers that then have underlying clients, and they either invest on a discretionary basis on behalf of those clients or they show product to those clients. And so the technology that we provide enables those advisers to go in and to essentially… show the underlying clients the various products.”

Wealth managers will be able to access the platform through a GP’s LP portal or have their own white-labelled Bite Stream platform that is integrated with the GP’s platform, Rudebeck said. This would provide them with a branded marketplace that underlying investors can access via their own LP portal.

Several tech-enabled platforms have emerged in recent years to bridge the gulf between alternative assets and the private wealth channel, some doing so via curated menus of investment products. Historic obstacles between these two communities have included granularity, which requires managers to spend time and energy building relationships with a vast community of wealth managers and banks, as well as liquidity constraints and large minimum ticket sizes.

“There is, or there certainly will be… for the foreseeable future, always a place for those intermediaries, because you have part of the wealth management market that really relies a lot on those intermediaries to curate certain products for them, to enable them to access the very best or some of the very best products that they choose,” he said.

“However, the problem with those intermediaries is that, first and foremost, a lot of the very best alternative asset managers are not opening up to the wealth management markets in its entirety. Because if you’re heavily oversubscribed because you’re very good, these groups… don’t want to go onto one of those expensive intermediaries and spend 25 basis points on the amount raised, or whatever the percentage is.”

Access all areas

Bite Stream is intended to open direct access for smaller wealth managers that might not otherwise be able to access alternative investments. As a configurable software solution, Bite Stream caters to any ticket size.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be a multibillion-dollar wealth manager that has your own investment team that knows which funds they want to pick and choose on behalf of their underlying clients,” Rudebeck said.

“This could be a really small wealth manager that just manages five small [registered investment advisers] in the US and wants to invest into a fund that they know, and they want to go directly. And the GP would be reluctant to take money from those groups because of the costs and expense involved, and also the fact that they do have to go off-platform.”

Bite Stream charges only a software licensing fee per fund, regardless of the size of the vehicle, number of investors or jurisdictions catered to, Rudebeck noted.

“There are also a lot of managers or alternative opportunities that might be very good, but just might not have the ability to get onto one of those platforms because it might not be big enough,” he added. “So one of those platforms who make money through basis points on assets flowing into those funds might say, ‘Well, hold on – that’s too small’.”

Hitting the mainstream

Bite’s new offering comes as a growing number of alternatives firms seek to expand their LP base beyond the traditional sources of capital. According to EY’s 2022 Global Private Equity Survey, 46 percent of private equity firms are looking to increase the amount of capital they get from retail investors and wealth management channels.

Still, PEI‘s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives globally over the summer, found that only 21 percent of GPs currently have a defined strategy in place for tapping this investor base.

“What we’re enabling is not only… opening up more of the better returns of asset management to the wealth management market, which is important, but we’re also accessing a broader part of the market,” said Rudebeck. “More opportunities are now really going to be able to start accessing capital from the wealth management market. Which, flip it on its head, means that alternatives which are not necessarily so alternative anymore are going to be more mainstream and be more open to the underlying clients within that wealth management market space.”