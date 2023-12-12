The funds just keep getting larger: Story of the Year

If there is a single thing the private equity industry can agree on, it’s that 2023 has been one of the most challenging years in recent memory for GPs hoping to fundraise.

Many top fundraisers have been forced to extend their fundraising periods, with sources telling affiliate title Buyouts that limited partner agreements have extended deadlines out to 18 months or more. Meanwhile, some investors – impacted as they are by the denominator effect – have been dialling down commitments or adjusting their allocation targets.

And yet, defying these fundraising headwinds, several global mega-funds still managed to raise record-high amounts.

Claiming the top spot is CVC Capital Partners, which raised €26 billion for CVC Capital Partners IX – making it the largest buyout fund in PE history. The fund held its final close in July after only six months in the market.

Fund IX had collected €25 billion as of June, Private Equity International reported at the time, at which point it had already leapfrogged the previous record set by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII, which closed in 2019 on $26.2 billion.

Following closely in second place is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XII, which reached a $26 billion final close in August – well above its initial $20 billion target. The fund is more than $10 billion, or about 64 percent, larger than its predecessor, which collected $15.9 billion in February 2021.

Blackstone’s secondaries flagship Strategic Partners Fund IX came third on the list of largest funds closed this year after holding a final close on $22.2 billion in January. Next up is Apollo Global Management, which closed its 10th buyout flagship on about $20 billion in July. This was a few billion shy of the fund’s initial target, with co-president Scott Kleinman noting earlier in the year that the firm expected the flagship to close “in the low-$20 billion range” due to tough supply conditions.

The top 15 funds to hold final closes in the first three quarters of 2023 reeled in a total of $227 billion, making up about 40 percent of the total amount raised. This combined amount was up by around 25 percent on the $182.35 billion raised among the top 15 funds in the same period a year earlier.

Among the largest fund closes of the year, there is some discrepancy around how long it took to reach a final close: Genstar Capital Partners XI took only four months in the market to secure $12.6 billion, surpassing its $11 billion target, while Warburg Pincus’s Global Growth 14 took 28 months to raise $17.3 billion.

Looking ahead, a few large fund closes are known to be in the pipeline. TPG is expecting to hold the final close for its ninth flagship PE fund by the end of 2023, PEI reported previously. TPG Partners IX is seeking $15 billion and had raised $10.5 billion as of end of September. EQT, meanwhile, announced on its Q3 earnings call that its latest flagship, EQT X, is expected to wrap up in Q1 2024 on or near its €21.5 billion hard-cap.

Such fund closes are all the more impressive against a backdrop of other fund managers raising sub-target amounts. The Carlyle Group wrapped up fundraising efforts for its eighth flagship in August after being in the market for nearly two years; Carlyle Partners VIII held its final close on $14.8 billion, falling $7.2 billion short of its initial target. It was also $3.7 billion smaller than its predecessor, which closed on $18.5 billion in 2018.

The picture is a mixed one. In this year’s edition of the PEI 300, for the first time, the top three ranked firms each exceeded $100 billion in capital raised over the preceding five-years. Collectively, Blackstone, KKR and EQT accumulated about $331 billion over the period in question.

In an uncertain environment, investors’ big cheques are being disproportionately allocated to blue-chip mega-funds they believe can survive the fundraising winter. This has created a period of natural selection over the course of 2023, with LPs setting an even higher bar for managers.